POLITICS
Complete coverage: Election 2018 debates
Find complete coverage of Washington state 2018 election debates below.
Author:
KING Staff
Published:
1:21 PM PDT October 9, 2018
Updated:
9:24 PM PDT October 12, 2018
Sen. Maria Cantwell, Susan Hutchison spar in Senate debate
Inside Politics: Debating I-1634, 'Yes! To Affordable Groceries'
Inside Politics: Debating carbon fee initiative I-1631
Inside politics debate: I-940 De-Escalate Washington
