The carbon fee initiative I-1631, would impose a starting fee of 15 dollars per ton on carbon emissions, starting in 2020. The fee would increase $2 each year until greenhouse gas reduction goals are met, according to the proposal.

The measure is expected to raise more than $2 billion in its first five fiscal years. Authors of the initiatives say 70 percent of the revenue would be invested in building up a clean energy infrastructure.

The following debate features Becky Kelley of the Washington Environmental Council, in favor, and Dana Bieber, opposed, spokeswoman of the No on 1631 campaign.

