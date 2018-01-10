Initiative 1634, nicknamed “Yes! To Affordable Groceries,” is largely an effort to block future soda taxes in response to Seattle’s recently passed soda tax.

Big beverage corporations, a number of businesses, and unions support the initiative, but a number of health groups are opposed, including the American Heart Association.

Debating the measure are Pete Lamb of Teamsters 174, a member of the coalition supporting I-1634, and Dr. Mary Ann Bauman, a board member of the American Heart Association and a spokeswoman for the opposition campaign.

