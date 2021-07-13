Brush fire in Chelan County grows to 1,000 acres, prompts evacuations

The brush fire is burning grass and sage off of Red Apple Road between Cashmere and Wenatchee.

A 3-alarm brush fire is forcing evacuations in Chelan County Tuesday night.

The fire is burning in the 3300 block of Red Apple Road near Cashmere, Wash., which is about 11 miles east of Leavenworth along US 2 before Wenatchee.

The fire, named the Red Apple Fire, is burning grass and sage and is estimated to have burned 1,000 acres so far, according to the Washington Emergency Management Division.

The Chelan County Emergency Management posted the following evacuation orders for about 100 residents Tuesday:

Level 3: Leave now orders are in place for every resident and business on the north side of Easy Street from US 2 all the way to Warm Spring Canyon Road.

Level 2: Get ready to leave orders are in place for everyone above Easy Street from Red Apple Road to Eagle Rock.

Level 1: Be ready orders are in place for Red Apple Road and the northeast side of US 2, as well as the south side of Easy Street from Monitor to US 2/97 by Ohme Garden Road.

The Red Cross opened a shelter at the Seventh Day Adventist Church located at 508 N Western Ave. in Wenatchee for anyone needing shelter due to the fire.