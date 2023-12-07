Here's when Taylor Swift is expected to take the stage at Lumen Field in Seattle

Doors at the stadium open at 4:30 p.m. and the first opener is set to take the stage at 6:30 p.m.

SEATTLE — The 'Cruel Summer' of waiting for Swifties in Seattle is about to end as The Eras Tour is set to finally make it to the city.

Taylor Swift will perform July 22 and 23 at Lumen Field in the SODO neighborhood.

But when will fans actually see Swift?

Based on the tour so far, Swift take the stage around 7:50 p.m.

Her shows have been lasting more than three hours and have featured around 44 songs, so fans should plan for Swift to wrap around 11:30 p.m.

The tour is Swift's first in years, due to the pandemic, and her sixth tour ever.

Her most recent stop was Denver, Colorado, and after Seattle, Swift heads to California to wrap up her U.S. tour with two nights in Santa Clara and six performances in Los Angeles.

At the end of August, she will kick off her international tour. First stop: Mexico City.