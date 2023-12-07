...Ready for it? Seattle's Pioneer Square prepares for Taylor Swift shows

Taylor Swift will bring the Eras Tour to Lumen Field on July 22 and 23.

SEATTLE — The MLB All-Star game may be in Seattle's rear-view mirror, but the city is already gearing up for the next big event coming to town, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Swift will bring the Eras Tour to Lumen Field the weekend of July 22 and 23.

"We're really looking to make the Swiftie experience even better than just the concert," said Lisa Howard, the Exec. Director, Alliance for Pioneer Square.

Howard estimates about 100,000 people came through the neighborhood for All-Star week. She anticipates more than double that amount of people will be living their "Wildest Dreams" for not only the Taylor Swift concerts but the Mariners games too.

"Friday, Saturday and Sunday with the Blue Jays will bring in about 40,000 people every day and then for Taylor Swift they're expecting about 70,000 per night for the concert,” said Howard. “So, looking at about 260,000 people over the weekend."



Howard said there will be an increased police presence to help with security and to navigate traffic. With the huge crowds expected, KING 5 asked businesses if they are... "Ready for It?"



"We are definitely looking forward to the Taylor Swift show," said Darren Bengtson, the General Manager of Deadline & Good Bar.



Bengtson said his staff is creating their own version of how to honor the pop icon. "We have the 'Speak Now' which is a Pisco-based and we have a gin and prosecco based called the 'Swift Motion'," said Bengston.



Bengston said he's ordered double the number of drinks and enough food to serve hundreds of people a day. Capping off a time that's been the furthest thing from a "Cruel Summer."



"It's continued to be a riot, and the amount of energy, the amount of foot traffic that I've seen down here is more than I've seen all summer," said Bengston.