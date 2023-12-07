Seattle Animal Shelter offering $13 cat adoption fees in honor of Taylor Swift's arrival

The reduced fee is $13 because it's Swift's favorite number. Those who want in on the deal just have to ask for "Taylor's Version" when picking up their pet.

SEATTLE — Seattle Animal Shelter is offering discounted adoption fees as a part of a Taylor Swift-themed promotion.

The $13 adoption fees are applicable for all adult cats. Those who want in on the deal just have to ask for "Taylor's Version" when picking up their pet.

The promotion runs from July 18-25. Swift will take The Eras Tour to Lumen Field on July 22 and 23.

"The City of Seattle is really excited Taylor Swift is here and this just brings awareness to the animals that are in the shelter," said Seattle Animal Shelter Director Esteban Rodriguez.

Why $13? Well, that's Taylor Swift's lucky number, of course! Swift has a love for the number for many reasons. She was born on Dec. 13, 1989, her debut album went platinum in 13 weeks and when she sits in the 13th row at award shows, she always wins. She was also known to draw a "13" on her hand before performances starting early on in her career.

"She's a huge advocate for animal welfare and animal rescues across the country," Rodriguez said about Swift.

Adoption fees for adult cats are usually $75, or $35 for a senior or special needs cat.

And as any good Swiftie knows, Taylor is a huge cat lover. She has three of her own, all named after TV characters. There's Meredith Grey from "Grey's Anatomy," Olivia Benson from "Law & Order: SVU" and Benjamin Button.

