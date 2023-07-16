Finding (or making) the perfect outfit for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Many Seattle Swifties have been planning their outfits for months ahead of the Eras Tour stop on July 22 and 23.

SEATTLE — The outfit opportunities for fans attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour are seemingly endless. There are 10 albums to draw inspiration from, hundreds of performances and red carpet looks to recreate, so how do you choose?

Many Seattle Swifties have been planning and handmaking their perfect Eras Tour outfit for months.

For Grace Vassar, the idea to recreate Swift's iconic look from her "Our Song" music video was rooted in nostalgia. It was the song that first made her a fan.

For the look, Vassar scoured the internet for the perfect pair of black cowboy boots, a halter dress, gloves and headband to replicate the outfit worn in the 2006 music video. She even had a keychain that looked like Swift's guitar she made into a necklace.

Vassar posted her outfit on TikTok and it was liked by the "Our Song" singer herself.

"I just like, freaked out and I called my mom. Because, you know, I've been a fan for literally 17 years," Vassar said, "Me and my mom were both crying. It was a whole thing."

Vassar's fandom started when she was just 6 years old.

"She's just gotten me through everything like happy moments, sad moments. My best friend and I have bonded over her our whole lives," she said. "She just means so much to me."

Christina and Natasha Bock are sisters from Canada who are making the trip to Seattle for the tour. After they went through the stress of the Ticketmaster queue and secured tickets, the next thought was what to wear.

They were immediately on the same page: ballgowns.

Christina hit the thrift store and found an $18 prom dress that resembled one of her favorite Taylor Swift looks. With a couple of minor additions, she'll be shaking it off at the Eras Tour in a replica of Swift's "Teardrops on My Guitar" music video dress.

Bock sisters' outfits for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

Natasha also wanted to channel a look from Taylor Swift's debut, self-titled album. When she couldn't find the perfect blue dress from the "Our Song" music video, she got creative.

"I used a pattern that I found at the thrift store, which is like an old 80s prom dress pattern, and like just altered it a little bit to be more accurate," Natasha said.

Christina and Natasha started a joint TikTok account during the pandemic dedicated to everything Taylor-related. A post featuring their outfits was like over 40,000 times.

So, what is it about Taylor Swift?

"She has like, cataloged an experience of growing up and the experience of womanhood and femininity, and sisterhood," Christina said. "She has music for everything going on in life. And she has grown up with us. And she has, you know, she's done different eras in the same way that like, everybody goes through, like different phases in life in different seasons."

Natasha echoes her sister's sentiment.

"Her debut album came out when I was 6, I think. So I have memories of being 7 or 8 in the car with like, we have an older sister as well, like with my sisters and we're singing 'Our Song.'"

Melissa Diaz also knew she needed to do something big with her outfit for the Eras Tour. She has spent nearly 50 hours planning, researching and handmaking a replica of a jacket Swift wore on her Reputation Tour.

Melissa Diaz Taylor Swift outfit 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

"I knew that I wanted to make it a big deal," Diaz said. "This is like, you know, our Met Gala, right? So I had to create something for this. I wanted something that I could put a lot of work into."

And work, she did! She found a similar green jacket and made a few changes. Then she looked for the same patches Swift's jacket had and found them on multiple websites. She then started the process of attaching each bead one by one.