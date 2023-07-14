'I'm the problem, it's me': Taylor Swift fans, TikTok cause Seattle bead store to sell out of merchandise

Bead World's manager said recent TikToks and the upcoming Taylor Swift concerts have increased business so much that they are scrambling to reorder merchandise.

SEATTLE — A bead store in Seattle’s Maple Leaf neighborhood said business is booming thanks to TikTok and Taylor Swift’s upcoming two nights in Seattle.

According to Bead World’s manager Camille, different TikTok’s showcasing the store selection over the past few months has led to an increase in business. One of the videos even gained more than 500,000 views.

Taylor Swift fans are also contributing to the boom in business, according to Camille. Bead bracelets have become a fun way for Taylor Swift fans to show off their favorite songs, album eras or inside jokes. Fans share the bracelets they’ve made on social media and trade them at Taylor’s concerts.

"Last Saturday we had our highest sales in history, in the 34 years we've been open," Camille said. "We've had more people in the store than we have during Christmas time, which is usually the craziest point in the year."

Camille said the two factors have increased business so much that they are scrambling to reorder merchandise.

Taylor Swift will be in Seattle for the Eras Tour on July 22 and 23. The Eras Tour is Swift's sixth headlining tour. The concert will feature songs from all of her 10 studio albums. She has not toured for her studio albums Lover, Folklore and Evermore due to COVID-19. This tour will also feature tracks from her latest album, Midnights, which was released in October of 2022.