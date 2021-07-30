Two people go missing while swimming in King, Pierce counties

One woman went missing while swimming with her grandkids in Pierce County. In a separate incident, a man jumped into Lake Washington and didn't resurface.

Two people went missing while out swimming in Pierce and King counties on Friday.

One woman was out swimming with her grandchildren on a raft in Lake Carney when she went missing below the water, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

Her grandchildren started yelling for help and bystanders began searching the lake in an attempt to help. A marine unit and dive team with Pierce County were deployed to search for the woman.

In a separate incident, a man jumped into Lake Washington and didn't resurface, according to the Bellevue Police Department. Because of the time the man was missing under the water, the case was turned over to the Mercer Island Police Department to begin a recovery mission.

Swimming in Washington's lakes can be especially dangerous in hot summer weather. A Heat Advisory issued for many western Washington counties will make conditions even more hazardous as many lakes and rivers remain cold.