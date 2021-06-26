One person goes missing on Lake Washington

Rescue crews turned recovery operations over to the Seattle Police Department after an hour of searching, according to Seattle Fire.

SEATTLE — One person has gone missing on Lake Washington after they fell off a boat and did not resurface, according to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD).

SFD first responded to reports of a distressed person in the water in Andrews Bay around 5:10 p.m. Saturday.

Seattle Fire had six personnel out searching for the missing person, including four divers and two swimmers. After an hour of looking, SFD turned operations over to the Seattle Police Department for a recovery mission.

King County officials are urging swimmers to keep water safety top of mind as temperatures skyrocket in western Washington.

Thirty-three people died in King County waters last year, and of those, the majority could have been prevented if the individual was wearing a life jacket.

Authorities are now asking people to protect themselves when they get into the water by doing the following: