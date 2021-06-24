Man pulled from water unresponsive at Star Lake in Kent after falling off paddleboard

The man was not wearing a life jacket, according to the King County Sheriff's Office. He was rushed to the hospital and his condition is currently unknown.

KENT, Wash. — A man was pulled from the water at Star Lake in Kent Friday night after falling off his paddleboard with no life jacket, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

The man went under water and was pulled out unresponsive, sheriff officials said. He was rushed to the hospital and the man's condition is currently unknown.

Friday night's incident is a grim reminder of how dangerous the water can be.

As western Washington prepares for what could be a historic heat wave this weekend, King County health officials issued a warning about water safety.

According to health officials, thirty-three people died in King County waters last year, and of those drowning deaths, the majority could have been prevented if the individual had been wearing a life jacket.

Over half of those deaths also involved alcohol and/or drugs, health officials said.

Below are some water safety tips from King County to keep in mind before heading out onto the water this weekend:

Know the water

What is the temperature? Washington lakes and rivers are cold enough to cause hypothermia, even in the summer.

Always check the water conditions prior to swimming, boating or participating in any water recreational activity.

Never dive nor jump into unfamiliar water.

Know your limits

Learn to float, tread water, and swim.

Swim in lifeguarded areas.

ALWAYS watch children closely when they are in or near any type of water.

Avoid swimming during or after drinking alcohol.

Wear a life jacket