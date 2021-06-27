Man dies after being pulled from Lake Washington in Kirkland Sunday

A man in his 40s was pulled from Lake Washington near O.O. Denny Park Sunday. Citizens and first responders performed CPR, but the man did not survive.

KIRKLAND, Wash. — A man died while swimming in Lake Washington Sunday morning.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. at O.O. Denny Park in Kirkland.

A man in his 40s was pulled from the water and citizens at the park started performing CPR, according to officials with the Kirkland Fire Department.

Paramedics responded and were unable to resuscitate the man and he was pronounced deceased at the scene, officials said.

It's unknown if the man was wearing a life jacket or what caused the man to go under water.

The man's identity and official cause of death will be released by the King County Medical Examiner in the coming days.

King County officials are urging swimmers to keep water safety top of mind as temperatures skyrocket in western Washington.

Thirty-three people died in King County waters last year, and of those, the majority could have been prevented if the individual was wearing a life jacket.

Here's how to protect yourself on the water: