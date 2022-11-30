Tacoma road rage shooting suspect makes first court appearance

The 19-year-old suspect faces three counts of assault and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The suspect in a Tacoma road rage shooting that injured an 11-year-old boy will make his first appearance in court Wednesday.

Jadan Maurice Davis-Gunn, 19, faces three counts of assault in the first degree and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree.

According to charging documents, a Honda CRV attempted to merge onto northbound Interstate 5 from 56th Street in Tacoma on Nov. 25. Davis-Gunn attempted to prevent the Honda from merging with his Chevrolet Cruze, which resulted in a "brief road rage."

Davis-Gunn then moved into the left lane, and as the two vehicles were driving next to each other, fired several rounds into the Honda, which had two adults in the front seat and the 11-year-old victim in the backseat. The 11-year-old was struck.

The driver of the Honda was able to exit at 38th Street and McKinley and get to a nearby fire station.

The 11-year-old was transported to Mary Bridge Hospital where he underwent surgery to remove the bullet, which struck him in the right arm and abdomen.

Davis-Gunn was the registered owner of the Chevrolet Cruze from which the bullets were fired. The older brother of the victim, one of the people in the front seat, later identified him from a DOL photo as the shooter.

The vehicle was parked in front of a residence in Tacoma, which police eventually confirmed was a location where Davis-Gunn rented a room.

Davis-Gunn was arrested on Nov. 26 at that location, and a search of the residence and vehicle did not find a gun or any expended shell casings.

Due to prior felony convictions for assault and malicious mischief and malicious harassment, Davis-Gunn is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm.

Road rage incidents have been increasing in western Washington over the past few years. Law enforcement officials in multiple counties are seeing drivers become more aggressive.

While road rage shootings aren't any higher than in other years, incidents are on the rise in Pierce County, according to Pierce County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Darren Moss.

In King County, there have been more road rage incidents involving guns over the past few years. According to WSP, King County road rage shootings have been increasing since at least 2017. Last year had the highest amount of road rage shootings.