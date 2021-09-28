Fatal semi-truck crash closes lanes of northbound I-5 in Tacoma

Two right lanes of northbound I-5 in Tacoma are blocked while the Washington State Patrol investigates the crash.

TACOMA, Wash. — Multiple lanes of northbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma are closed after a semi-truck crashed into a barrier and caught fire early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. near Portland Ave E. As of 6:24 a.m., only the two left lanes of northbound I-5 were open, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The off-ramp to Portland Ave E. is also closed.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer said the driver of the semi-truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is currently unknown if the driver of the semi-truck fell asleep at the wheel or had a medical emergency. Troopers on the scene said there were no signs of braking before the semi crashed into the barrier.

The Tacoma Fire Department was able to put the fire out. Photos from the scene show the cab of the semi-truck was destroyed in the fire.

Drivers should expect delays in the area during the morning commute. The WSP said it could take several hours to clear the crash.

UPDATE: They have finally removed the trailer off of the concrete barrier at the Portland Ave exit. Still just the one lane of NB I-5 open here in Tacoma . No exact ETA for when scene will be cleared at this time. pic.twitter.com/lPVMqqFJmY — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraElfalanTV) September 28, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.