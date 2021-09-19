3 teens dead, 2 critically injured after vehicle collides with tree near Forks

Clallam County Sheriff officials said alcohol and speeding are suspected to be contributing factors in the deadly collision.

FORKS, Wash. — Three teenagers were killed and two others critically injured after their vehicle collided with a tree near Forks, Wash., early Saturday morning.

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, on mile five of the Sitkum-Solduc Road, according to officials with the Clallam County Sheriff's Office.

Two 18-year-old males died at the scene of the crash, officials confirmed to KING 5. Three other teenagers in the vehicle were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment. A 17-year-old female died at the hospital, according to officials.

The two other teenagers hurt in the crash remain in critical condition at Harborview as of Sunday afternoon.

The preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. No other vehicles were involved, officials said.

Officials said alcohol and speeding are suspected to be contributing factors in the collision. It's unknown if the rainy weather in western Washington this weekend also played a role.

The collision is under investigation by the Clallam County Sheriff's Traffic Investigation Unit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.