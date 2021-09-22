Search for hit-and-run driver in Federal Way after death of man in his 70s

A man in his 70s was hit in Federal Way Wednesday night and died at the scene.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Federal Way police are searching for the driver who hit a man Wednesday night and fled the scene. A man in his 70s died from the crash.

The collision was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of S 288th St.

Officers and medics provided aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

Police do not have a suspect or vehicle description at this point. It does not appear the victim was in a crosswalk at the time.

The area around S. 288th St. was closed Wednesday for the investigation.