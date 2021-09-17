WSDOT truck struck while responding to crash on southbound I-5 in Lynnwood

A parked WSDOT truck was hit by another vehicle while crews responded to a crash on I-5 in Lynnwood Friday morning.

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A crash involving a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Incident Response Team (IRT) truck is blocking multiple lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in Lynnwood.

The WSDOT truck was responding to an earlier crash near 164th Street when it was struck from behind by another vehicle.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rocky Oliphant said the IRT vehicle was blocking the HOV lane to protect an earlier collision when it was hit around 7:10 a.m.

Oliphant said both drivers were taken to the hospital with “injuries not believed to be serious at this time.”

Oliphant shared a photo of a traffic cone wedged between the IRT truck and the other vehicle urging drivers to slow down and pay attention.

There is a traffic cone between the truck and the vehicle that struck it. The cone was also being used to protect the scene. PLEASE pay attention. Slow down around collision scenes. pic.twitter.com/6S19MSxrGr — Trooper Rocky Oliphant (@wspd7pio) September 17, 2021

“Help us help you. Please. Near work zones, slow down, move over when possible, be alert. Please do your part to keep everyone safe out there,” WSDOT tweeted about the crash.

Oliphant also reminded drivers about Washington’s distracted driving law and not to be on their phones while behind the wheel. He said at least two drivers who were on their phones were pulled over while passing the collision area Friday morning.

This driver decided to pass the collision scene while holding a cell phone, appearing to record it. STAY. OFF. YOUR. PHONE. As I’m typing this my coworker stopped another. $139 mistake. pic.twitter.com/dxlmXjyszi — Trooper Rocky Oliphant (@wspd7pio) September 17, 2021

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.