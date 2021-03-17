American Red Cross responds to growing number of fires in the South Sound

The South Puget Sound and Olympics chapter of the American Red Cross responded to 212 fires in the past year including 99 in Pierce County.

TACOMA, Wash. — The Red Cross says that they’re responding to more house fires in Tacoma than in any other part of the South Sound.

According to data provided by the organization, the American Red Cross’s South Puget Sound and Olympics chapter responded to at least 212 home fires over the past 12 months.

At least 99 of them were in Pierce County, and according to Dan Wirth, Executive Director of the South Puget Sound and Olympics Chapter, the majority of those responses take place in Tacoma.

And the South Sound and Olympics chapter of the American Red Cross reports more of Tacoma’s residents are living through this devastation than anywhere else in its region.

Tacoma Fire Department said that while the department hasn't seen an increase in house fires, the increased numbers could be due to Tacoma Fire making the effort to include the Red Cross and their resources in their responses to call.

Chapter heads are now working to spread education on what residents can do to protect their homes and loved ones.