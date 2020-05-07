At least 3 people hurt in Tacoma apartment fire caused by fireworks

Approximately 12 units were damaged at Pacific Pointe Apartment Homes. Fire officials said embers from discarded fireworks ignited cardboard and paper debris.

TACOMA, Wash — At least three people were injured in an early-morning apartment fire in Tacoma, according to the fire department.

A large fire broke out at the Pacific Pointe Apartment Homes on South 84th Street around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, damaging at least 12 units.

The Tacoma Fire Department said embers from recently used fireworks ignited cardboard and paper fireworks debris that had been cleaned up by the occupants, placed in large garbage bags, and set outside their apartment door for later disposal.

When fire crews arrived on scene, one unit was completely engulfed in flames.

No word on the severity of the injuries, but the Tacoma Fire Department said all three occupants were "evaluated for injuries from the incident and transported in stable condition for further medical care."

This is the second reported apartment fire caused by fireworks in the last 24 hours.

A fire that started in brush quickly spread to an apartment building in West Seattle Saturday evening. The fire was caused by fireworks, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

No one was injured in that fire, but officials estimated damages at $100,000.