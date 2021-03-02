One dead in Tacoma house fire, cause unknown

Tacoma fire officials say one person has died in a house fire in the 2000 block of East Columbia Avenue in Tacoma.

TACOMA, Wash. — One person has died in a house fire in the Tacoma area Wednesday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The fire started in a home in the 2000 block of East Columbia Avenue near Tacoma shortly before 2 p.m.

The Tacoma Fire Department tweeted that smoke was showing from the second floor of the structure when they arrived. Crews quickly started attacking the fire and searching the structure.

One person was found dead, fire officials said. No information about the person has been released.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Firefighters are arriving on the scene of a residential fire in the 2000 blk of E. Columbia Avenue. Smoke is showing from the second floor and crews are attacking the fire and searching the structure. — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) February 3, 2021