Drive-by suspect arrested in shooting that injured 4 Tacoma teens

TACOMA, Wash — A 19-year-old man was arrested at a Tacoma residence Thursday evening in connection to a drive-by shooting that injured four teenagers, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

A release from the Tacoma Police Department said the suspect was arrested just before 5 p.m. Thursday for his alleged role in a May 21 drive-by shooting.

Tacoma police said the four teens were in a vehicle and stopped at an intersection near S. 56th and Yakima Avenue when another vehicle pulled up and began firing shots toward the car. The suspect fled the area following the drive-by shooting, police said.

The teens drove themselves to the hospital at about 5:30 p.m. Minutes later, South Sound 911 received a report of four gunshot victims arriving at St. Joseph Hospital.

Police said the shooting victims were a 15-year-old female, a 16-year-old female, a 17-year-old female, and a 17-year-old male. The victims’ injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

An 18-year-old male victim was also in the vehicle but was not hit by gunfire, according to investigators.

Detectives and forensic staff identified the suspect two weeks after the shooting was reported.

Investigators said the suspect was booked into the Pierce County Jail for five counts of assault and one count of drive-by shooting.