Fugitive shot, killed after allegedly charging at law enforcement officers with knife in Kent

KENT, Wash. — A fugitive wanted for murder was shot and killed by law enforcement in Kent Wednesday evening.

Officers from Seattle, Snohomish County, and the US Marshals Service fired their weapons when the suspect charged at them with a knife, according to a Seattle police spokesperson.

No officers were injured.

The multi-agency task force was in the 3500 block of South 222nd Place around 5:45 p.m. when the shooting occurred, according to the spokesperson.

The Seattle Police Department Force Investigation team is investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.