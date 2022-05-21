Tacoma police on scene at local hospital after four victims shot in car

Tacoma PD said four of five occupants in a car were shot at around 5:30 p.m., and all have non-life-threatening injuries.

TACOMA, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video aired the morning of May 20 and covers a different shooting in Tacoma.

Four gunshot victims were transported to a local hospital where officers now are on scene, the Tacoma Police Department announced Saturday evening.

Officers have responded to a local hospital where 4 shooting victims were transported by private vehicle after the vehicle was shot at around 5:30 p.m. in the area of S. 56th and Yakima Ave. 4 of the 5 vehicle occupants were hit by gunfire, all with non-life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/KcSAjZfo8b — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) May 22, 2022

Tacoma police said the shooting at the vehicle occurred in the area of South 56th Street and Yakima Avenue, and all four victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

The hospital in question was not identified, and no further details are available at this time.