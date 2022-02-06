'I am almost numb': Vigil in Seattle honors victims of recent mass shootings

On Thursday, people are gathering to remember the victims, but also to send a message to lawmaker that more must be done to end gun violence.

SEATTLE — Outside of Saint James Cathedral, Father Michael Ryan called the recent wave of mass shootings an outrage.

“I am almost numb. One thing after another,” said Father Ryan.

On Wednesday, four people, including a former surgeon from Seattle, were killed at a hospital in Tulsa. On May 24, two teachers and 19 children were killed in a mass shooting. Ten days before that, 10 people were killed at a supermarket in Buffalo, NY.

Dr. Laura Prater with UW Medicine is part of the Firearm Injury and Policy Research Program at Harborview Medical Center.

“Nationwide, there is approximately 40,000 deaths annually, and about two-thirds of those are suicides, one-third, approximately, are homicides,” said Dr. Prater, who added that mass shootings usually account for 1% of firearm-related deaths.

Numbers provided by the Washington State Department of Health show that in 2016 there were a total of 682 firearm related deaths in the state. In the five years that followed, the total has been above 800 every year, including in 2021 with 877 firearm related deaths.

“That allows people to petition if they feel someone is presenting concerning behavior. It is a civil order and it would remove the firearm temporarily for a period of one year,” Dr. Prater explained. “The goal is not to take people’s guns away. The goal is to pass policy that helps protect vulnerable people, and help stop mass shootings such as the ones we have just experienced.”