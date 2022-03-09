Tacoma officer identified in February police shooting in Lakewood

The shooting, which occurred on Feb. 15, left the suspect seriously injured.

Editor's note: The above video on the police shooting involving Tacoma police in Lakewood originally aired February 15, 2022.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - The Pierce County Force Investigation Team (FIT) has identified 26-year-old Angel Castaneda as the Tacoma police officer who shot homicide suspect Jeremiah Tusi in Lakewood on Feb. 15.

Tusi was being investigated by the Tacoma Police Department (TPD) for shooting and killing 41-year-old Joshua Ferrell on Feb. 7, according to police.

When officers tried to arrest Tusi in the 8000 block of S. Hosmer Street, he fled, and officers engaged in a foot pursuit through the parking lot of a hotel.

Tusi evaded officers on foot and was able to get into a vehicle and fell. As he was entering the vehicle, one of the officers observed that Tusi had a firearm and announced it over the radio to other officers, including Castaneda.

A vehicle pursuit ensued, during which Tusi hit other vehicles, including occupied vehicles. Eventually, Tusi crashed at 8800 South Tacoma Way in the eastern part of Lakewood.

Officers said Tusi then ran up to a gray van occupied by a woman. Officers said Tusi reached to open the door in an effort to carjack the woman.

At that time, Castaneda challenged Tusi at gunpoint. The FIT said Tusi then turned to Castaneda and reached toward his front sweatshirt pocket. It was then that Castaneda shot Tusi, seriously injuring him.

Tusi was detained in handcuffs, and officers were able to recover a firearm from the front sweatshirt pocket. Also, a second firearm was found in the vehicle Tusi had been driving.

The information was gathered through witness statements, officers and surveillance video, according to the FIT. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.