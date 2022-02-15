All lanes of Tacoma Way closed in Lakewood after Tacoma police shoot suspect

The suspect was taken to the hospital, but their condition was not immediately known.

LAKEWOOD, Wash — Multiple agencies are on scene of a police shooting in Lakewood Tuesday afternoon.

The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) said officers closed S. Tacoma Way near Steilacoom Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. to investigate a shooting involving the Tacoma Police Department.

Tacoma police shot a suspect, who was taken to the hospital, according to Sgt. Darren Moss of the Pierce County Sheriff's Office. The suspect's condition was not immediately known.

Lakewood police said all officers were uninjured and that the Pierce County Force Investigation Team was responding to the incident.

The road closures will be in place while officers investigate the incident.

No other information was immediately made available.

