Murder suspect shot by Tacoma police officer identified

Jeremiah Tusi was wanted for murder when he led police on a chase from Tacoma to Lakewood Feb. 15.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Editor's note: The video above aired on Feb. 15.

A murder suspect who was shot by a Tacoma police officer last week has been identified.

Jeremiah Tusi was administratively booked into Pierce County Jail for first-degree murder. Tusi remains hospitalized as he recovers after being shot.

Tusi was wanted for the murder of Joshua Ferrell, 40. Ferrell was killed on Feb. 7, according to police. The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office said the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The Pierce County Prosecutor's Office issued a warrant for Tusi's arrest on Feb. 11.

Tusi led police on a chase from Tacoma to Lakewood starting just before noon on Feb. 15. The chase began near South 84th Street and South Hosmer Street when Tusi hit several parked cars while leaving a parking lot, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

The chase ended near South Tacoma Way and 88th Street South when Tusi crashed into two other vehicles, according to the sheriff's department.

Witnesses said the suspect got out of his car and tried to carjack someone else to get away from police.

Shortly after the crash, officers called out that shots were fired.