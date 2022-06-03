1 dead after large fight in Everett leads to shooting

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said it was reported 10 to 20 people were fighting in the area and that multiple shots had been fired.

EVERETT, Wash. — One man is dead after a large fight in Everett lead to a deadly shooting overnight Saturday.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office responded to SW 128th Street and 4th Avenue SW around 1:30 a.m. for a large fight with shots fired.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said it was reported 10 to 20 people were fighting in the area and that multiple shots had been fired.

Arriving law enforcement officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim, a 31-year-old Everett man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said the suspect is unknown at this time.

Authorities closed 128th Street from 4th Avenue and 8th Avenue W as the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office and major crimes detectives investigate.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said more information will be provided as the investigation develops.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.