Seattle police shoot, kill man with long gun outside Federal Office Building downtown

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

SEATTLE — Seattle police shot and killed a man armed with a long gun outside the Federal Office Building in downtown Seattle Saturday night.

Seattle police received reports of a man armed with a long gun on First Avenue around Marion street around 8:10 p.m. Saturday, according to Assistant Seattle Police Chief Tom Mahaffey.

Officers from the west precinct responded to the scene. They found the man outside a truck parked outside the Federal Office Building, armed with a gun.

After officers engaged with the man, shots were fired, according to Mahaffey. It's unclear what led up to the shooting, or if one, or multiple officers opened fire on the man. The man was hit and died at the scene, despite aid given by police and the Seattle Fire Department.

The incident is being investigated by Seattle's Force Investigations Team, The Office of Professional Accountability and The Office of the Inspector General.

The shooting occurred in an area near a crowded restaurant Saturday night.

A KING 5 employee dining at Bar Taglio near the shooting said employees ushered customers away from the windows and toward the center of the building after hearing several loud booms outside and seeing a man with a gun.

Other customers reported they were ushered into the basement of the building while the shooting took place.

Never thought I’d been in this situation. Having pizza at Bar Taglio on 1st when several loud booms went off outside. An employee checked it out, saw a guy in the street with a gun, & told us to run into the center of the bldg to get away from the windows. @KING5Seattle #seattle pic.twitter.com/ALMC1gaZBN — Kendra Gilbert (@KLGnews) March 6, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.