Seattle police to dedicate 6 officers along Third Avenue in downtown

City and regional officials gathered Friday to discuss the rising crime downtown after a chaotic week around Third Avenue and Pike Street.

SEATTLE — Mayor Bruce Harrell was joined by a number of city and regional law enforcement officials Friday to discuss how Seattle and its partners are working to address surging crime in downtown.

The news conference comes at the end of a violent and chaotic week at Third Avenue near Pike Street in the city’s retail core and just a couple weeks after Seattle police launched a mobile precinct to address rising crime at 12th Avenue and Jackson Street.

On Friday, Harrell reiterated his vision of “One Seattle” and explained how the city is looking to not only arrest criminals in downtown but also help those dealing with drug addiction, homelessness and other issues.

“I know people out here that are unsafe. I know people here doing bad things. And it is my love for all people out here in our city to keep them safe,” Harrell said.

As for Third Avenue near Pike Street, Harrell said the Seattle Police Department (SPD) is dedicating six officers to the transit corridor as well as a mobile precinct, which showed up after a man in his late teens to early 20s was killed in a shooting nearby.

Harrell also said that the city is partnering with the King County Sheriff’s Office to heighten safety around the bus stops throughout the corridor as well as community partners to enhance transit access and improve cleanliness at bus stops, which could lead to temporary bus stop closures in the area.

“I do not believe in a racialized or a militarized approach to anything that we do. But at the end of the day, everyone has to feel safe,” Harrell said.

SPD Interim Chief Adrian Diaz said Friday that the solutions needed along Third Avenue as well as the so-called Operation New Day 12th Avenue and Jackson Street require more than the department can provide.

“We know this work will not be accomplished immediately. It may take many months, but the one thing is certain. It cannot be done by SPD alone,” Diaz said. “We all have a lot of work to do. Let's do it right, and let's do it together.”

There are at least four felony charges resulting from the operations at 12th Avenue and Jackson Street and along Third Avenue downtown, according to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown.

All four are charged with distributing drugs, including fentanyl, and possessing firearms. One of the suspects was arrested for state charges at 12th Avenue and Jackson Street, but was released and then arrested and in possession of a firearm at Third Avenue and Pike Street a few days later.