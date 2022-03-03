Seattle police investigate homicide in Capitol Hill

Seattle homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead on the 1800 block of East Olive Way in Capitol Hill early Thursday morning.

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a man was found killed in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood early Thursday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to a welfare check around 12:25 a.m. for a “reported down person” in a parking lot on the 1800 block of East Olive Way.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead “with significant head injuries.”

Homicide detectives and the SPD’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.