Male in his 'late teens or early 20s' dies after being shot in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — A male in his "late teens or early 20s" died after being shot in downtown Seattle Wednesday night.
The shooting occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Officers began first aid before Seattle Fire medics took over.
The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. He died at the hospital.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information about this shooting should call the Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.