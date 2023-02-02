SWAT teams surround Seattle home after intruder locks homeowners out

The homeowners were locked out after an intruder slipped inside while they were outside checking on some raccoons. A standoff with police ensued.

SEATTLE — A man is in custody early Thursday morning after police said he barricaded himself inside a home in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood.

The Seattle Police Department was called just before midnight when homeowners said they were locked out of their home. The homeowners told police they were in the front yard because they thought a raccoon was nesting. The suspect found an opening, got inside the house and locked the homeowners out.

A SWAT team surrounded the home and a police standoff began. Police tried using flashbangs, placing a robot inside to monitor the suspect and were armed with shields at the front door.

The standoff lasted over four hours when the SWAT team grabbed the suspect.

There were no injuries, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.