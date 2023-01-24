Police, barricaded suspect exchange gunfire in Puyallup

An officer was left with minor injuries following the exchange, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — One officer sustained minor injuries after police exchanged gunfire Tuesday with a barricaded suspect in Puyallup, according to the Puyallup Police Department.

Police were called to the River Trail Apartments at around 1:17 p.m. for a domestic violence incident, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

When police responded, the man began yelling at them. There was an exchange of gunfire around 2:36 p.m.

The suspect is still barricaded in the apartment and still firing at police.

The domestic violence victim is not in the apartment.

Residents of the River Trail Apartments and the Addison Greens Apartments are asked to shelter in place unless they are evacuated by the sheriff's department.

People are asked to stay away from the area in general, according to Puyallup police.

East Main Street is closed from 15th Street Southeast to 23rd Street Southeast due to the incident.

Residents of Addison Greens Apartments and River Trail Apartments, PLEASE SHELTER IN PLACE - DO NOT COME OUT!



🚨ACTIVE SHOTS BEING FIRED🚨



More instructions to follow. — Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) January 24, 2023

