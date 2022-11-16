Kent elementary school closed for 2nd day after standoff at home near playfields

A 26-year-old man from Kent pointed a gun at a family member Monday morning but he never left the home and the gun was never fired.

KENT, Wash. — A Kent elementary school was closed Wednesday for the second day in a row, two days after a man in a nearby home pointed a gun at a family member and started an hours-long standoff.

The Kent Police Department said officers were called just before 5:30 a.m. Monday to a home in the 25800 block of 140th Avenue Southeast, which is near some of the playfields on the Meridian Elementary School campus.

Officers were told a 26-year-old Kent man who lives in the home pointed a .22 caliber rifle at a family member but did not make a threat. The rifle was secured with a chamber lock, police said. The family member told officers the suspect was "possibly in crisis."

Investigators tried to call the suspect but were not successful. Police said the family members left the home, leaving the suspect alone inside.

Valley SWAT and the Valley Hostage Negotiation Team were called to the home at about 10:30 a.m., five hours after the initial call. Negotiators spent several hours on the phone talking to the suspect and encouraged him to leave the home, but he refused, according to police.

During negotiations with the SWAT team, police said a family member re-entered the house and took the rifle from the suspect. The rifle the suspect had is now in police custody.

The suspect never left the residence and the gun was never fired.

Officers said they did not have legal justification to enter the home for a community caretaking intervention and there was not enough probable cause to enter for arrest.

The officers remained at the home until Meridian Elementary School was out of session on Monday.

Meridian Elementary School was in lockdown during the incident on Monday.

The next day, school officials opted to close the school. They also didn't hold classes Wednesday "out of an abundance of caution." The school said in a letter any updates would be sent as soon as possible via email and phone.