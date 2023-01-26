Man accused of shooting police during Puyallup standoff charged with attempted murder

Police say the man shot at officers with a 12-gauge shotgun loaded with birdshot rounds.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A man accused of injuring two Puyallup police officers during a five-hour standoff was armed with a 12-gauge shotgun, according to probable cause documents.

Muelu Salanoa Jr., 37, was charged Thursday with two counts of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree burglary, felony harassment, violation of a court order and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

He pleaded not guilty Thursday. His bail was set at $2 million.

The standoff began Jan. 24 when Puyallup police officers responded to the River Trail Apartments around 1:17 p.m. after a woman reported Salanoa, who is her estranged boyfriend, forced his way into her apartment and threatened to shoot her. Salanoa was hiding in a closet, the woman said.

The woman had two no-contact orders against Salanoa in 2021 and 2022, according to probable cause documents.

Officers spoke with Salanoa through the apartment door over the course of several hours.

Around 2:34 p.m., officers came up with a plan to dislodge the apartment door from its hinges and get inside. Officers heard a long bang against the door, and one detective used a battering ram twice against the door. Officers heard two “loud blasts” from the apartment followed by a third blast about 10 seconds later and what sounded like handgun rounds being fired.

Salanoa had fired a 12-gauge shotgun loaded with birdshot rounds through the closed door, police said.

Two officers were struck by gunfire, one of whom was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other had minor injuries.

Over the next few hours, Salanoa fired additional shots, and police returned fire. Police said it appeared Salanoa was hit. At one point, police said Salanoa shot down a police drone that was being used to see into the apartment.

Salanoa left the apartment and was arrested at 6:53 p.m.

He was taken to Tacoma General Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to his hand.