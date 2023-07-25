Street racing proposal set to be voted on by Seattle City Council Tuesday

The proposal passed unanimously out of the council's transpiration committee last week.

SEATTLE — Seattle City Council is expected to consider new legislation on Tuesday that would crack down on street racing by designating more city blocks as "restricted racing zones."

If designated a racing zone, a 2022 state law will allow SDOT to install automated speed cameras.

As of now, city leaders want to install cameras along 10 streets around Seattle:

Alki Ave SW between 63rd Ave SW and Harbor Ave SW.

Harbor Ave SW between Alki Ave SW and SW Spokane St.

West Marginal Way SW between SW Spokane St and 2nd Ave SW.

Sand Point Way NE between 38th Ave NE and NE 95th St.

NE 65th St between Sand Point Way NE and Magnuson Park.

Roadways inside Magnuson Park including, but not limited to, NE 65th St and Lake

Seaview Ave NW between Golden Gardens Park and 34th Ave NW.

3rd Ave NW between Leary Way NW and N 145th St.

Martin Luther King Jr Way S between S Massachusetts St and S Henderson St.

Rainier Ave S from S Jackson St south to the city limits

Some neighbors in problem areas like Harbor Ave SW say the racing is constant.

"This was NASCAR central," said West Seattle resident Steve Pumphrey.

Hours before the Seattle City Council met on Tuesday, at least two cars going high speeds could be seen along Harbor Ave around 5:00 a.m.