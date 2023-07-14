Driver accused of racing causes crash along I-5 northbound near Tacoma

The causing driver was arrested for vehicular assault Friday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.

TACOMA, Wash. — Four people were hospitalized, including two children, after a driver accused of racing along the highway caused a collision in Tacoma on Friday morning.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said a collision is blocking the four left lanes along Interstate 5 northbound at McKinley Street. A spokesperson for the Washington State Patrol (WSP) said the causing vehicle was allegedly racing another car before colliding with a pickup truck.

The four people in the pickup truck – a man and woman, along with two children – were taken to the hospital, according to the WSP spokesperson. The woman and children have minor injuries. The man has serious but non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover, according to the spokesperson.

The driver was arrested for vehicular assault Friday morning.

There is no timeline for the highway to be re-opened.

