2 killed in Jefferson County crash, all lanes of SR 101 blocked

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wash. — Two people were killed in a head-on collision on State Route 101 near Sequim Friday afternoon.

According to Washington State Patrol, one of the victims is a 9-year-old child.

All lanes of State Route 101 near Old Gardiner Road are blocked and are expected to stay that way for three to four hours.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, according to WSP.

"Our hearts go out to all of those affected by this tragic incident," WSP wrote in a tweet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

