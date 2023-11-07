12-year-old pedestrian struck, killed in Kent collision

Police say there are indications that alcohol may have played a role in the collision. A 19-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide.

KENT, Wash. — A 12-year-old child has died after they were struck and killed by a driver in Kent Tuesday night.

Kent police were dispatched to a serious traffic collision at 132nd Avenue Southeast and Southeast 230th Street at around 7 p.m.

A passerby told 911 that people were attempting CPR on the child. Officers arrived within two minutes and took over CPR until medical professionals arrived. Despite life-saving efforts, the child died at the scene.

The suspect, identified as a 19-year-old Kent man, was located nearby shortly after the incident and taken into custody on suspicion of vehicular homicide.

Police said there are indications that alcohol played a role in the collision.

Kent Police Traffic Officers are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent Police Department tip line at 253-856-5808, send an email to KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov or call 911 if the information is time sensitive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.