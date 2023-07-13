5-vehicle collision completely closes SR 18 near I-90, Tiger Mountain

The Washington State Department of Transportation asks drivers to avoid the area and to prepare for a lengthy closure.

SEATTLE — Both directions of State Route 18 are closed near Tiger Mountain Thursday morning due to a multi-vehicle collision.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted about the injury collision involving three semi-trucks and two cars just after 8 a.m. SR 18 is closed between Issaquah Hobart Road and Interstate 90. The Washington State Department of Transportation said the traffic backup is approximately three miles long in each direction.

The collision left debris in the roadway and caused a fuel spill. The extent of the injuries is unknown.

Eastside Fire & Rescue crews are responding to the scene but said units had difficulty getting to the scene due to traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

