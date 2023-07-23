4 injured in shooting at illegal street racing event overnight in Capitol Hill

Seattle police responded to reports of a large crowd gathering and vehicles driving recklessly at the intersection of Broadway and E. Pike Street overnight.

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after four people were injured in a shooting during an illegal street racing event overnight in Capitol Hill.

The Seattle Police Department said officers responded to reports of a large crowd gathering and vehicles driving recklessly at the intersection of Broadway and E. Pike Street at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said officers were initially met with resistance but remained at the scene to respond to any life-safety events.

Just before 4 a.m., officers heard gunfire and found two victims at the intersection. One of the victims, a man in his late 20s, was treated at the scene. The second victim, a woman in her 20-30s suffered life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition. Both were transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

A third victim made contact with police officers several blocks away but did not remain at the scene, according to police. She later arrived at the hospital for treatment. A fourth victim, with non-life-threatening injuries, also later arrived at the hospital for treatment.

Police said officers heard additional gunfire near the 1400 block of Harvard Avenue and made contact with a man who said he was shot at. Officers found shell casings, but no suspect.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

Seattle police ask anyone with information to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.