Puyallup police seek info on people, cars of interest in shooting that injured bystander

Puyallup police released 16 photos of people and cars of interest in a shooting that's believed to have stemmed from a confrontation outside Taste Northwest.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Editor's note: The video above was originally published July 1 following reports of a bystander hit by a stray bullet in Puyallup.

The Puyallup Police Department is asking the public for help identifying people and vehicles of interest in a shooting that injured an innocent bystander July 1.

Police released 16 images Thursday of people and vehicles who are believed to be of interest. Some of the people are associated with three cars that were photographed parked side-by-side.

The shooting happened around 6:35 p.m. near Ninth Avenue Southwest and Seventh Street Southwest. Police said there were multiple shooters involved, and shots were fired in the parking lot of a church.

The victim was standing in her front yard when a stray bullet hit her in the leg. Her injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.

About a dozen vehicles were also struck by gunfire.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from an earlier confrontation outside Taste Northwest at the Washington State Fairgrounds.

If anyone has information about the case or the people in the pictures released, they should contact the Puyallup police tip line at (253) 770-3343 or email tips@puyallupwa.gov. Reference case number 2318201828.