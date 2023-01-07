x
Crime

Bystander hit by stray bullet during apparent shootout in Puyallup

The woman was standing in her front yard when she was shot in the leg.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Police are investigating an apparent shootout that injured an innocent bystander in Puyallup Saturday.

The victim was standing in her front yard when a stray bullet hit her in the leg. Her injuries are non-life-threatening, according to the Puyallup Police Department.

Authorities say an altercation led to people shooting at each other in the parking lot of a church on Ninth Avenue Southwest. 

No one is in custody.

Ninth Avenue Southwest is closed between Fifth Street Southwest and 7 Street Southwest for investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

