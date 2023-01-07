Bystander hit by stray bullet during apparent shootout in Puyallup

The woman was standing in her front yard when she was shot in the leg.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Police are investigating an apparent shootout that injured an innocent bystander in Puyallup Saturday.

The victim was standing in her front yard when a stray bullet hit her in the leg. Her injuries are non-life-threatening, according to the Puyallup Police Department.

Authorities say an altercation led to people shooting at each other in the parking lot of a church on Ninth Avenue Southwest.

No one is in custody.

Ninth Avenue Southwest is closed between Fifth Street Southwest and 7 Street Southwest for investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.