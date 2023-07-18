‘It’s Constant’: Seattle City Council moving forward with speed camera ordinance to stop street racing

The proposal will go in front of the full Seattle City Council on Tuesday, July 25.

SEATTLE — Seattle city leaders are moving forward with a proposal to designate some streets in the city as “restricted racing zones” that would allow automated speed cameras to be installed in those areas.

Tuesday, the city council’s transportation committee passed the legislation unanimously with two amendments. One of which adds four more streets to the city’s initial proposal of six to be “restricted racing zones.” The ordinance will still need to go before the full city council for a vote.

“It’s constant. It doesn’t matter what time of day or night,” said Steve Pumphrey.

Pumphrey has been documenting street racing outside his home on Harbor Ave SW, one of the proposed “racing zones.” He said it has been a problem for years.

“I think it's known throughout the county now that this is a fun place to come and race your car,” Pumphrey said.

If designated a racing zone, a 2022 state law will allow SDOT to install automated speed cameras.

“They won't stop the problem but they will deter a lot of it and that's our hope,” Pumphrey said.

Pumphrey said the latest crash along Alki Sunday that sent a woman to the hospital is another reason for the cameras. Witnesses told police a man was speeding before crashing head-on into the woman's car.

“A half-hour later, the racers were back here. It's just a constant problem,” Pumphrey said.

City leaders now want to install cameras along 10 streets spanning across Seattle:

Alki Ave SW between 63rd Ave SW and Harbor Ave SW.

Harbor Ave SW between Alki Ave SW and SW Spokane St.

West Marginal Way SW between SW Spokane St and 2nd Ave SW.

Sand Point Way NE between 38th Ave NE and NE 95th St.

NE 65th St between Sand Point Way NE and Magnuson Park.

Roadways inside Magnuson Park including, but not limited to, NE 65th St and Lake

Seaview Ave NW between Golden Gardens Park and 34th Ave NW.

3rd Ave NW between Leary Way NW and N 145th St.

Martin Luther King Jr Way S between S Massachusetts St and S Henderson St.

Rainier Ave S from S Jackson St south to the city limits

Councilmember Tammy Morales said MLK and Rainier are two of the most dangerous in her district, with a combined 270 crashes last year.

“Until we start to prioritize the lives of residents over speed and ease of motor vehicles, until we truly make a concerted effort to redesign our streets, enforcement is what we have,” Morales said.

Councilmembers said the added streets are because of the people living there voiced their concerns.

It's something Pumphrey and his group The Harbor Alki Neighbors have been doing.

“They know we're not just complainers. they know we're trying to work with them and with the system to create safer streets here,” Pumphrey said.

Pumphrey said he knows the cameras won't be up immediately, but it's a move in the right direction.

“This is not the right kind of behavior for any neighborhood to put up with,” Pumphrey said.