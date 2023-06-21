Traffic cameras proposed to curb frequent street racing in Seattle's Alki neighborhood

Residents in Seattle's Alki neighborhood say they hear street racing at all hours of the night, but police say enforcement can be challenging and unsafe.

SEATTLE — Seattle city leaders are proposing cracking down on street racing in hot spot areas with traffic cameras.

Seattle City Council’s Transportation Committee discussed proposed legislation on Tuesday that will designate several streets in West Seattle and Northeast Seattle “restricted racing zones.”

City leaders said this proposal is the first step in the process to address a years-long problem and those who live along Alki, one of the problem areas, said it can’t come soon enough.

Residents in the area hear sounds of street racing at all hours.

“You can actually hear it in the evening throughout West Seattle, you can hear the rumble even in the middle of the night,” said Lynn Drake, who lives in West Seattle.

A problem that locals expect to rev up this summer.

“Summertime is the time for that, Sundays, weekends, long weekends, Fourth of July is crazy, Memorial Day weekend is crazy,” said Carlos Gomez who lives on Alki.

City leaders hope to catch who’s behind the wheel with traffic cameras. A 2022 change to state law allows cities to use speed cameras in areas designated as a "restricted racing zone"

These are the six streets city leaders are considering making a “restricted racing zone” giving SDOT the authority to install cameras.

Alki Avenue SW between 63rd Ave SW and Harbor Avenue SW.

Harbor Avenue SW between Alki Avenue SW and SW Spokane St.

West Marginal Way SW between SW Spokane St and 2nd Ave SW.

Sand Point Way NE between 38th Ave NE and NE 95th St.

NE 65th St between Sand Point Way NE and Magnuson Park.

Roadways inside Magnuson Park including, but not limited to, NE 65th St and Lake Shore Dr NE.

“I've seen them race, especially down here," Drake said. "And a lot of motorcycles sometimes they're doing wheelies and they get on their back wheel and head all the way down to Harbor Avenue and it’s really disruptive and loud."

Locals think traffic cameras could bring some accountability.

“You don't know who you have to talk to because the police are really busy all the time and by the time they get here, they’re gone,” Gomez said.

Seattle police tell councilmembers they’re aware of racing in the areas listed but enforcement can be challenging and unsafe.

“This is a great community, neighbors are here, people are here and to have someone come along and make a really loud sound completely disrupts the area. Having anything to calm the noise would be fantastic,” Drake said.