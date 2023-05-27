Hours shortened at popular Seattle beaches due to safety concerns

Alki Beach and Golden Gardens are open from 4 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Alki Beach and Golden Gardens will close an hour earlier this summer, according to the Seattle Parks and Recreation Department.

The parks are currently open from 4 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. through Sept. 3. The parks will return to their normal closing time of 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 4.

Parks and Recreation staff start closing down the beaches at 10 p.m. with the help of the Seattle Police Department.

This is the second time Parks and Recreation has introduced shortened hours at the two parks. The department hopes the shortened hours will assist in addressing "dangerous and/or illegal behavior typical of summer evening uses at these two parks in response to public input and nearby community complaints."

The announcement of the time change came earlier this month, two days after a man was shot and killed near Alki Beach. A man was shot in the torso at Whale Tail Park around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. Officers and firefighters rendered first aid, but the man died at Harborview Medical Center.

Cars that were parked near Whale Tail Park were also struck by gunfire. No other injuries were reported.