Extended closure of SR 504 possible after landslide near Mount St. Helens

WASHINGTON, USA — State Route 504 near Coldwater Lake is closed in both directions after a debris slide late Sunday night, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said.

Coldwater Lake is within Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument.

The slide occurred just before 9 p.m. on Sunday night, and there was no estimated time for reopening the roadway as of 9:30 a.m. Monday morning. WSDOT said drivers should plan for an extended closure.

There may be significant structural damage to the roadway, according to WSDOT.

At least 11 people and a dog spent the night on the other side of the slide, staying up at Johnson Ridge Observatory. King County Search and Rescue utilized its helicopters to extract the people.