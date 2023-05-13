Man shot, killed near Alki Beach

Police are still searching for a suspect, but do not have a description.

SEATTLE — A man was shot and killed near Alki Beach Saturday evening.

A parking enforcement officer witnessed the shooting at Whale Tail Park around 6:30 p.m.

According to the Seattle Police Department, the victim was shot in the torso and flagged down officers for help near 56th Avenue Southwest and Alki Avenue Southwest. Officers and firefighters rendered aid before he was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he died.

One Alki resident told KING 5 that a family had to take refuge in his home.

"Then next thing I know they're running back towards my house and I took them in my house and 10 seconds later two men went running by. One with a gun in his hand," Alki resident Maurice said. "It's always been a place of gathering but the violence is getting out of hand."

Cars that were parked near Whale Tail Park were shot, but no other injuries were reported.

Police are still searching for a suspect, but do not have a description.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

